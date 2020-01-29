Markets
Legg Mason Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on January 29, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.leggmason.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-800-771-6916 (US) or +1-212-271-4657 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-800-633-8284 (US) or +1-402-977-9140 (International), Reservation number 21951025.

