Legg Mason (LM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (Symbol: LM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.66, changing hands as low as $35.55 per share. Legg Mason, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.25 per share, with $40.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.