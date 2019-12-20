Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.43, the dividend yield is 4.39%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LM was $36.43, representing a -9.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.27 and a 56.69% increase over the 52 week low of $23.25.
LM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). LM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74. Zacks Investment Research reports LM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 19.41%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
