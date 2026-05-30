Legendary Investor Chuck Akre Is Quietly Holding a Huge Position in This Company. Investors Should Pay Attention.

Key Points

Chuck Akre has built his reputation by owning businesses that can reinvest capital at high rates of return for years.

Brookfield is well positioned to continue increasing long-term shareholder wealth.

Brookfield aims to double its intrinsic value during the next five years, and its track record supports that goal.

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Most investors have probably never heard of Chuck Akre. But inside the investing world, he has built a reputation as one of the market's best long-term investors.

The founder of Akre Capital Management is known for focusing on what he calls the "three-legged stool": exceptional businesses, talented management teams, and the ability to reinvest capital at high rates of return for years.

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And today, one of his largest positions is Brookfield Corp. (NYSE: BN), a global investment firm with a diversified portfolio of business holdings -- accounting for 8.2% (close to a half-billion dollars) of the $6 billion total assets under management.

Akre's ownership alone does not make the stock a buy. But when a disciplined investor with a decades-long track record builds a huge position in a company, it is usually worth asking what he sees that others may be missing.

A business model designed to compound capital over decades

At first glance, Brookfield can look complicated. The company operates across infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity, insurance, and asset management.

Despite that complexity, Brookfield's core business model is fairly simple: to compound capital over time.

For instance, its asset management arm, Brookfield Asset Management, manages more than $1 trillion in assets and generates billions in recurring fee-related earnings. As more institutional capital flows toward alternative investments, that business still has plenty of room to grow.

Brookfield also owns a large portfolio of real assets that generate durable cash flow. These include infrastructure assets, renewable power projects, and private investments that often benefit from inflation-linked pricing and long-term contracts.

At the same time, the company has been rapidly expanding its insurance platform through Brookfield Wealth Solutions, which now manages more than $100 billion in assets. That gives Brookfield access to capital it can reinvest across its ecosystem.

In many ways, Brookfield is less a traditional asset manager and more a long-term capital compounding machine -- one that keeps reinvesting its capital and profits to generate long-term wealth.

Why Brookfield fits Akre's investing style

Akre has long favored businesses that fit into his three-legged stool framework -- particularly the third criterion of reinvesting capital at attractive rates for years.

Brookfield fits surprisingly well into that framework. The company controls assets that generate durable cash flow across infrastructure, renewable energy, and private credit. It also continues to reinvest capital in areas with significant demand, including insurance and real assets.

Importantly, Brookfield's approach is evident in the numbers. During the past 30 years, it has delivered a compound annual return of 19%, turning $1 of invested capital into $270.

Management has stated that it aims to increase intrinsic value by about 16% annually. During the past five years, the company reports that its plan value per share -- a metric to measure intrinsic value -- has grown at roughly 16% annually.

That track record gives credibility to the company's long-term targets. Moreover, as capital flows toward infrastructure, private credit, and real assets, Brookfield appears increasingly well positioned for the next decade.

What does it mean for investors?

Brookfield is not a simple company, and that complexity may keep some investors away.

But for investors like Akre, that may be exactly where the opportunity lies.

The company controls large pools of capital, owns durable, cash-flow-generating assets, and continues to reinvest across multiple growth areas. If management can continue compounding intrinsic value at anything close to its historical pace, the long-term upside could be meaningful.

That does not make Brookfield risk-free. Execution still matters, especially in areas like insurance and credit. But for investors willing to look past the complexity, Brookfield may be the type of business that they should consider for their long-term portfolio.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.