Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96 - AP

July 21 (Reuters) - Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, has died at the age of 96, the Associated Press reported Friday.

