Legend Upstar Holdings Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

Legend Upstar Holdings Limited (HK:0459) has released an update.
Legend Upstar Holdings Limited has announced a change in their Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective December 27, 2024, transitioning from Tricor Tengis Limited to Tricor Investor Services Limited. Investors should note that all share transfer applications should be directed to the new office from the effective date, while uncollected share certificates must be retrieved from the new location after December 27.
