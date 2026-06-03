BioTech
LEGN

Legend Reports Positive Preliminary Phase 1 Data For Lymphoma Therapy LB2501; Stock Rises By 42%

June 03, 2026 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced positive preliminary data for LB2501 in treating B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Following the release, shares rose over 42% on Tuesday.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) originates in lymphocytes, and B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas in particular arise from the abnormal growth and proliferation of B lymphocytes, which produce antibodies. BNHL accounts for 85% of all NHLs.

LB2501 is an investigational, CD19/CD20 dual-targeting in vivo CAR-T cell therapy that generates CAR-T cells in patients after a single intravenous infusion. The therapy thus eliminates the need for cell manufacturing and lymphodepletion.

An ongoing, open-label Phase 1 study is evaluating LB2501 in R/R B-NHL patients as a CAR-T cell approach to treating B-cell malignancies. Efficacy results from 12 patients treated across two dose levels (DL1 and DL2) were reported.

Patients on DL2 showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 100%, and a complete response rate (CRR) of 83.3%. A study of the drug's pharmacokinetics indicated a dose-dependent in vivo CAR-T expansion, and CAR-T cells were detected in peripheral blood for up to 116 days.

No dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were reported in the trial. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 75% of patients, but all were recorded at or below Grade 2 severity.

LEGN closed Tuesday at $36.28, up 42.22%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $35.25, down 2.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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