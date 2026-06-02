Legend Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For LB2102 In Treating Cancer, Disease Control Rates Reach 70%

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced Phase 1 results of its first-in-human trial for LB2102 in treating small cell lung cancer and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. The data was presented at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

LB2102 is an investigational, autologous DLL3-targeting CAR-T cell therapy developed for anti-tumor activity, targeting relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNEC). An agreement signed between Legend Biotech and Novartis states that the latter is expected to conduct all development other than Phase 1 studies, in addition to manufacturing and commercialization.

The early Phase 1 results suggest that the therapy at higher doses shows an objective response rate (ORR) of 28.6%, and a disease control rate (DCR) of 78.6%. Efficacy results from the trial show an overall ORR of 20%, and a DCR of 70%. The median duration of disease control among treated patients was 6.1 months, while the median duration of response was 6.5 months.

Adverse events were minimal, with at least 30% of patients experiencing cytokine release syndrome (CRS), while immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed in 15% of tested patients. There were no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related deaths reported.

The company also reported on the CARTITUDE program evaluating CARVYKTI, a BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy approved by the FDA in 2022 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The data from 30 months of follow-up studies indicated overall survival (OS) rates exceeding 85%.

LEGN closed Monday at $25.51, down 6.08%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $26.23, up 2.82%.

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