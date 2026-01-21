Legend To Present CARVYKTI Data At 2026 Tandem Meetings, Highlighting Support For Earlier Use

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) will present new clinical and real-world data for its BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy CARVYKTI at the Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, taking place February 4-7, 2026.

CARVYKTI is a BCMA-directed CAR-T immunotherapy approved for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The company will present six posters on CARVYKTI at the upcoming Tandem Meetings, highlighting particularly compelling data when the therapy is used earlier in patients' multiple myeloma treatment journey.

According to Legend Biotech, the upcoming posters will highlight consistent and durable responses observed across CARTITUDE trials, including CARTITUDE-1, CARTITUDE-2 and CARTITUDE-4. The presentations will also include real-world evidence analyses, offering insights into treatment outcomes outside controlled clinical settings.

The company noted that the data continue to support CARVYKTI's potential benefit when used earlier in the treatment continuum for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Several analyses will explore quality-adjusted survival, safety trends, and long-term durability of response.

Legend Biotech continues to expand manufacturing capacity and advance its cell therapy pipeline. The company recently reported that more than 10,000 patients have been treated with CARVYKTI globally, reflecting increasing commercial demand and broader clinical use.

Legend Biotech has an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, to develop and commercialize CARVYKTI.

LEGN has traded between $20.21 and $45.30 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $21.80, down 6.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.