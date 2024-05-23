Legend Power Systems Optimistic as Losses Narrow

Legend Power Systems (TSE:LPS) has released an update.

Legend Power Systems Inc. has reported an increase in revenue to $124 thousand in Q2 F2024, improving from a $74 thousand revenue in Q2 F2023, alongside a reduction in net losses compared to the previous year. The company, which remains debt-free with solid working capital, is optimistic about closing additional significant deals and has a robust pipeline involving government and commercial real estate sectors. With the first unit already shipped to the US Federal Government and more expected to follow, Legend Power anticipates continued operational progress and growth.

