Legend Power Systems Expands with U.S. GSA Program

December 04, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legend Power Systems (TSE:LPS) has released an update.

Legend Power Systems is making significant strides in their growth strategy, driven by their selection in the U.S. GSA Green Proving Ground program, which highlights the effectiveness of their SmartGATE technology. This initiative could greatly enhance the company’s presence in federal government facilities, positioning them for substantial future growth.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
