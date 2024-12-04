Legend Power Systems Expands with U.S. GSA Program

Legend Power Systems (TSE:LPS) has released an update.
Legend Power Systems is making significant strides in their growth strategy, driven by their selection in the U.S. GSA Green Proving Ground program, which highlights the effectiveness of their SmartGATE technology. This initiative could greatly enhance the company’s presence in federal government facilities, positioning them for substantial future growth.
