Legend Holdings Unveils Lenovo-Alat Strategic Deal and Bond Issue

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced that its subsidiary Lenovo and Alat, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, have entered into a strategic collaboration to explore new business opportunities in the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, Lenovo will issue $2 billion in convertible bonds to Alat, with proceeds intended to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and will not affect Legend Holdings’ controlling interest in Lenovo until the bonds mature in 2027.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.