Legend Holdings Subsidiary Lenovo Plans Warrant Issuance

May 29, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced that its subsidiary, Lenovo, plans to issue 1,150,000,000 warrants at HK$1.43 each to raise funds for debt repayment and general corporate purposes. This proposed issuance could dilute the Group’s shareholding in Lenovo, but measures will be taken to retain control over the subsidiary. The finalization of the deal is subject to certain conditions and approvals, with further details to be disclosed in future announcements.

