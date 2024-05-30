Legend Holdings Sets Key 2024 Shareholders Meeting

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced its 2024 first Domestic Share Class Meeting to be held in Beijing on June 27, 2024. Shareholders will deliberate on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the rules of procedure for Shareholders’ General Meetings, as well as a resolution to authorize the Board to repurchase H Shares. Details of these resolutions and proxy voting instructions are available on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange site.

