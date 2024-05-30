News & Insights

Stocks

Legend Holdings Sets Key 2024 Shareholders Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced its 2024 first Domestic Share Class Meeting to be held in Beijing on June 27, 2024. Shareholders will deliberate on proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the rules of procedure for Shareholders’ General Meetings, as well as a resolution to authorize the Board to repurchase H Shares. Details of these resolutions and proxy voting instructions are available on the company’s website and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange site.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.