Legend Holdings Schedules Key Shareholders Meeting

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced its 2024 first H Share class meeting, scheduled for June 27, 2024, to review proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and general meeting procedures, as well as to consider a mandate for the repurchase of H Shares. Shareholders are advised to consult the detailed circular released on May 31, 2024, and to ensure their proxies and share transfers are registered appropriately prior to the meeting.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.