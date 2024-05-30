News & Insights

Legend Holdings Schedules Key Shareholders Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced its 2024 first H Share class meeting, scheduled for June 27, 2024, to review proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and general meeting procedures, as well as to consider a mandate for the repurchase of H Shares. Shareholders are advised to consult the detailed circular released on May 31, 2024, and to ensure their proxies and share transfers are registered appropriately prior to the meeting.

