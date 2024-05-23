Legend Holdings Reports Lenovo’s Annual Financials

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation announced Lenovo Group Limited’s audited financial results for FY2023/24, revealing a year-end revenue of $56.864 billion and a profit of $1.102 billion. The results, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year’s performance, are available for shareholders and investors to review in detail on the Stock Exchange’s website. Caution is advised when dealing in the company’s securities.

