News & Insights

Stocks

Legend Holdings Reports Lenovo’s Annual Financials

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation announced Lenovo Group Limited’s audited financial results for FY2023/24, revealing a year-end revenue of $56.864 billion and a profit of $1.102 billion. The results, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year’s performance, are available for shareholders and investors to review in detail on the Stock Exchange’s website. Caution is advised when dealing in the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:3396 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.