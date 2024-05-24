Legend Holdings Prepares for Leadership Shuffle

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced upcoming changes to its Board of Directors and Board of Supervisors, including retirements, nominations, and re-elections, alongside proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure. These changes are subject to shareholder approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The restructuring reflects the company’s adherence to its three-year term policy for board members and seeks to infuse the leadership with new perspectives.

