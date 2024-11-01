News & Insights

Legend Holdings Announces Strategic Equity Sale and Increase

November 01, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation has announced a strategic transaction involving the sale and capital increase of a subsidiary’s equity interests to Sunshine Life, which will result in the company maintaining a 52.79% stake. This move aims to enhance the financial structure and shareholder value while adhering to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s disclosure requirements. The transaction highlights Legend Holdings’ commitment to optimizing its investment portfolio.

