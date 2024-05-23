News & Insights

Legend Biotech Unveils New Myeloma Treatment Data

May 23, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has released an update.

Legend Biotech Corporation is set to present new data on its CARVYKTI® treatment for multiple myeloma at the upcoming ASCO and EHA meetings, showcasing the therapy’s potential benefits for patients with suboptimal responses to initial treatments and those with high-risk multiple myeloma. These presentations will include findings from the Phase 2 and Phase 3 CARTITUDE clinical trials, offering insights on CARVYKTI®’s efficacy and safety, which may provide hope for developing a cure for this challenging condition.

