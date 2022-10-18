Legend Biotech Trends Up

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) shares are trading more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade in tandem with the market trend. The shares have been on an uptrend for the last few days.

Currently, shares are at $43.43, up 8.03 percent from the previous close of $40.20 on a volume of 685,282. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $30.75-$57.67 on average volume of 771,020.

