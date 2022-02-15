Legend Biotech Says FDA Places Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Clinical Trial For LB1901 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) announced Tuesday that on Friday, February 11, 2022, the company was informed by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via e-mail communication that its Phase 1 clinical trial for LB1901 has been placed on clinical hold.

LB1901 is the company's investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy targeting malignant CD4+ T-cells for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma (TCL).

The FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to Legend Biotech by March 11, 2022.

To date, one patient has been dosed in the clinical trial. Before receiving the FDA's clinical hold communication, Legend Biotech had, in accordance with the protocol, paused the clinical trial due to low CD4+ T-cell counts in the patient's peripheral blood and notified the FDA.

The patient has not experienced drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) and is being monitored in accordance with the protocol.

