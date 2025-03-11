Legend Biotech Reports $963 Million in CARVYKTI® Sales for 2024 and Initiates Commercial Production at Novartis Facility

Legend Biotech reported $334 million in CARVYKTI® sales, treating over 5,000 patients, and secured reimbursement in Spain.

Legend Biotech Corporation reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with CARVYKTI® generating approximately $334 million in sales for the fourth quarter and $963 million for the year, helping to treat over 5,000 patients with multiple myeloma. The company initiated commercial production of CARVYKTI® at a Novartis facility and gained approval for reimbursement from Spain's national health system for certain patients. With $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2024, Legend expects to sustain its operations through at least the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Despite a net loss of $177 million for the year, the company emphasized its ongoing commitment to improving patient access and enhancing its commercial and manufacturing capabilities. CEO Ying Huang expressed optimism about future milestones for CARVYKTI® and the company's broader cell therapy initiatives.

CARVYKTI® generated significant net trade sales of approximately $334 million for the fourth quarter and $963 million for the full year 2024, indicating strong market performance.

Spain's national health system approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI® in second-line plus settings for multiple myeloma patients, potentially enhancing patient access and adoption in that market.

Over 5,000 patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® to date, demonstrating its impact on patient care and acceptance in the medical community.

Legend Biotech reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, providing a solid financial runway into the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, suggesting stability for future operations and growth.

Despite a significant increase in revenue, Legend Biotech reported a net loss of $177 million for 2024, which indicates ongoing financial challenges.

The company's expenses grew substantially, with research and development expenses reaching over $413 million, contributing to a high adjusted net loss, signaling potential inefficiencies in managing costs.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped significantly from approximately $1.3 billion to $287 million within one year, raising concerns about long-term liquidity and financial stability.

What are the financial results for CARVYKTI® in Q4 2024?

CARVYKTI® reported net trade sales of approximately $334 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How many patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® so far?

Over 5,000 patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® to date.

What recent approvals has CARVYKTI® received?

Spain's national health system approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI® for multiple myeloma patients in second-line plus settings.

What is Legend Biotech's cash position as of December 31, 2024?

Legend Biotech had $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

What milestones are expected for CARVYKTI® moving forward?

The company aims to expand CARVYKTI® availability to more patients through ongoing commercial and clinical efforts.

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and key corporate highlights.





“We are coming off a tremendously successful year. Our 2024 total revenue nearly achieved blockbuster status, and we are just now building out our many opportunities with CARVYKTI. There are more milestones ahead that will potentially make CARVYKTI available to even more patients,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “CARVYKTI has already helped thousands of multiple myeloma patients. Even though CARVYKTI is the market leader for CAR-T in multiple myeloma, we are still working relentlessly to elevate our commercial, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical efforts. While we are focused on executing with excellence for CARVYKTI this year, we continue to prioritize the right investments to enhance our opportunities as a stand-alone cell therapy company for the long term.”







Key Business Developments









Announced positive three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study showing that CARVYKTI



®



increased the minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates when compared to the standard of care for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In the study, 89 percent of evaluable patients achieved MRD negativity at the 10



-5



threshold, with the majority of patients achieving MRD negativity in less than two months.



In the first quarter of 2025, initiated commercial production of CARVYKTI





®





at a Novartis production facility pursuant to the master manufacturing and supply agreement among Legend, Janssen, and Novartis.



Spain's national health system, Sistema Nacional de Salud (“SNS”), approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI





®





for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of treatment, including an immunomodulatory agent and a proteasome inhibitor, have demonstrated disease progression after the last treatment and are refractory to lenalidomide.



Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of $1.1 billion, as of December 31, 2024, which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, when Legend Biotech anticipates potentially achieving an operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses.













Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended





December 31, 2024











Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Time Deposits









As of December 31, 2024, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits.









Revenue













License Revenue









There was $18.3 million license revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and no license revenue for December 31, 2023. This increase of $18.3 million was primarily driven by the license revenue recognized in 2024 pursuant to Legend Biotech’s license agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of LB2102 and other potential CAR-T therapies selectively targeting DLL-3 (the “Novartis License Agreement”), and since the license agreement was effective as of December 28, 2023, no license revenue was recognized in 2023. License revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $138.4 million, compared to $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase of $103.2 million was primarily driven by the license revenue recognized in 2024 pursuant to the Novartis License Agreement, as well as the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel.









Collaboration Revenue









Collaboration revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $168.0 million and $482.6 million, respectively, compared to $79.4 million and $249.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $88.6 million and $232.8 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, was due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI



®



in connection with the Janssen Agreement.









Other Revenue









Other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $0.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively, compared to $0.0 million and $0.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Other revenue primarily includes payments made in connection with the supply of materials by us to Novartis under the terms of the Novartis License Agreement.









Operating Expenses













Cost of Collaboration Revenue









Cost of collaboration revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $69.4 million and $216.4 million, respectively, compared to $32.5 million and $144.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $36.9 million and $72.2 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were due to a combination of Legend Biotech’s share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI



®



sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity.







Cost of License and Other Revenue







Cost of license and other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.5 million and $18.2 million, respectively, and consisted of costs in connection with the Novartis License Agreement. The Company did not incur any costs of license and other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.









Research and Development Expenses









Research and development expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $104.4 million and $413.5 million, respectively, compared to $105.7 million and $382.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $31.3 million for the year ended was primarily due to research and development activities in cilta-cel, including start-up costs for clinical production in Belgium, as well as continued investment in our solid tumor programs.









Administrative Expenses









Administrative expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $34.2 million and $136.8 million, respectively, compared to $28.7 million and $106.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $5.5 million and $30.0 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, was primarily due to the expansion of administrative functions and the additional headcount needed to provide administrative support as a result of the company's expanded infrastructure, driven by increased manufacturing capacity.









Selling and Distribution Expenses









Selling and distribution expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $48.9 million and $147.5 million, respectively, compared to $33.7 million and $94.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $15.2 million and $53.3 million for the three months and year ended, respectively was primarily driven by an increase in costs associated with commercial activities for cilta-cel, including the expansion of the sales force and second line indication launch.









Other Income and Gains









Other income and gains for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $125.1 million and $173.1 million, respectively, compared to $18.5 million and $58.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $106.6 million and $115.0 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized foreign exchange gains related to the changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro.









Other Expenses









For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, there were no expenses, compared to $38.4 million and $28.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease of $38.4 million and $28.5 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were primarily due to unrealized foreign currency exchange loss related to the changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro.









Net income or loss for the Period









For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $26.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $144.8 million, or $0.40 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase of $171.1 million for the three months ended was primarily attributable to unrealized foreign currency exchange gains due to changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $177.0 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a net loss of $518.3 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.









Adjusted Net Loss for the Period









Adjusted net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $59.1 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.16 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $88.5 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.24 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted net loss was $188.8 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.52 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss $335.7 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.95 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.







Legend Biotech will host its quarterly earnings call and webcast today at 8:00am ET. To access the webcast, please visit this weblink.



weblink



.





A replay of the webcast will be available on Legend Biotech’s website at



https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations



.







About Legend Biotech







With over 2,500 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI



®



, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.





Learn more at



https://legendbiotech.com



and follow us on



X (formerly Twitter)



and



LinkedIn



.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech’s strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI







®







including Legend Biotech’s expectations for CARVYKTI







®







and its therapeutic potential; statements related to Legend Biotech manufacturing expectations for CARVYKTI







®







, statements related to Legend Biotech’s ability to fund its operations into 2026 and Legend Biotech’s anticipated achievement of operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses in 2026; statements related to Legend Biotech’s ability to achieve operating profit; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech’s product candidates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech’s expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech’s patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Legend Biotech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the y





ear ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2025 and Legend Biotech’s other filin





gs with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS









(UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended









December 31,





















Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













US$’000, except share and per share data







































REVENUE





































License revenue





18,281













—













138,404













35,160













Collaboration revenue





168,017













79,435













482,580













249,804













Other revenue





224













29













6,257













179













Total revenue





186,522













79,464













627,241













285,143













Cost of collaboration revenue





(69,399





)









(32,450





)









(216,365





)









(144,214





)









Cost of license and other revenue





(4,523





)









—













(18,216





)









—













Research and development expenses





(104,432





)









(105,683





)









(413,544





)









(382,218





)









Administrative expenses





(34,201





)









(28,707





)









(136,783





)









(106,769





)









Selling and distribution expenses





(48,925





)









(33,677





)









(147,481





)









(94,158





)









Other income and gains





125,056













18,450













173,093













58,126













Other expenses





(12





)









(38,389





)









(40





)









(28,484





)









Fair value loss of warrant liability





—













—













—













(85,750





)









Loss on Asset Impairment





(4,423





)









—













(4,423





)









—













Finance costs





(5,152





)









(5,820





)









(21,615





)









(21,794





)









INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX





40,511













(146,812





)









(158,133





)









(520,118





)









Income tax (expense)/benefit





(14,227





)









1,994













(18,893





)









1,864













NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD





26,284













(144,818





)









(177,026





)









(518,254





)









Attributable to:





































Ordinary equity holders of the parent





26,284













(144,818





)









(177,026





)









(518,254





)









NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT





































Basic





0.07













(0.40





)









(0.48





)









(1.47





)









Diluted





0.07













(0.40





)









(0.48





)









(1.47





)









ORDINARY SHARES USED IN NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE COMPUTATION





































Basic





366,648,551













363,655,317













365,702,143













352,165,418













Diluted





402,806,991













363,655,317













365,702,143













352,165,418















































































LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









(UNAUDITED)

















































December 31,





2024





















December 31,





2023

























US$’000





















US$’000



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS





























Property, plant and equipment





99,288













108,725













Advance payments for property, plant and equipment





374













451













Right-of-use assets





101,932













80,502













Time deposits





4,362













4,362













Intangible assets





2,160













4,061













Collaboration prepaid leases





172,064













151,216













Other non-current assets





6,056













1,493













Total non-current assets





386,236













350,810













CURRENT ASSETS





























Collaboration inventories, net





23,903













19,433













Trade receivables





6,287













100,041













Prepayments, other receivables and other assets





130,975













69,251













Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss





—













663













Pledged deposits





70













357













Time deposits





835,934













30,341













Cash and cash equivalents





286,749













1,277,713













Total current assets





1,283,918













1,497,799













Total assets





1,670,154













1,848,609













CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Trade payables





38,594













30,655













Other payables and accruals





166,180













122,307













Government grants





532













68













Lease liabilities





4,794













3,175













Tax payable





20,671













7,203













Contract liabilities





46,874













53,010













Total current liabilities





277,645













216,418













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





























Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding





301,196













281,328













Lease liabilities long term





44,613













44,169













Government grants





6,154













7,305













Contract liabilities





—













47,962













Other non-current liabilities





—













56













Total non-current liabilities





351,963













380,820













Total liabilities





629,608













597,238













EQUITY





























Share capital





37













36













Reserves





1,040,509













1,251,335













Total ordinary shareholders’ equity





1,040,546













1,251,371













Total equity





1,040,546













1,251,371













Total liabilities and equity





1,670,154













1,848,609























































LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW









(UNAUDITED)









































































Three Months Ended December 31,





















Year Ended December 31,





















US$’000









2024













2023













2024













2023































































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX





40,511













(146,812





)









(158,133





)









(520,118





)









CASH FLOWS (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES





(82,078





)









(95,645





)









(144,033





)









(393,276





)









CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(87,842





)









407,509













(850,544





)









92,786













CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(333





)









925













5,698













791,490













NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





(170,253





)









312,789













(988,879





)









491,000













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net





(2,275





)









1,454













(2,085





)









682













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period





459,277













963,470













1,277,713













786,031

















































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR





286,749













1,277,713













286,749













1,277,713













ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





































Cash and bank balances





1,127,115













1,312,773













1,127,115













1,312,773













Less: Pledged deposits





70













357













70













357













Time deposits





840,296













34,703













840,296













34,703













Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position





286,749













1,277,713













286,749













1,277,713













Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows





286,749













1,277,713













286,749













1,277,713



































































RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS MEASURES







We use Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share (which we sometimes refer to as “ANI per Share”) as performance metrics. Adjusted Net Loss and ANI per Share are not defined under IFRS, are not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of Adjusted Net Loss has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. For example:







Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.













Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) which was primarily resulted from changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EURO.









Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs.













In addition, Adjusted Net Loss excludes such as share based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.











Also, our definition of Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.





However, we believe that providing information concerning Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We use Adjusted Net Loss as a performance metric that guides management in its operation of and planning for the future of the business. We believe that Adjusted Net Loss provides a useful measure of our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss adjusted for (1) non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment loss and fair value loss of warrant liability and (2) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to intercompany loan balances and cash deposit balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.





Adjusted Net Loss per Share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Loss by the weighted average shares outstanding.































LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS









(UNAUDITED)













































Three Months Ended December 31,









Year Ended December 31,













US$’000













2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Net Income (Loss)









26,284













(144,818





)









(177,026





)









(518,254





)









Depreciation and amortization









6,796













5,351













23,359













20,451













Share based compensation









13,388













12,589













68,941













47,680













Impairment loss









4,423













—













4,423













—













Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss (included in Other Expenses, other income and gains)









(109,975





)









38,332













(108,509





)









28,645













Fair value loss of warrant liability









—













—













—













85,750













Adjusted net loss









(59,084





)









(88,546





)









(188,812





)









(335,728





)



















































ANI per share:











































ANI per share - basic









(0.16





)









(0.24





)









(0.52





)









(0.95





)









ANI per share - diluted









(0.15





)









(0.24





)









(0.52





)









(0.95





)















































