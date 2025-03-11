News & Insights

Stocks
LEGN

Legend Biotech Reports $963 Million in CARVYKTI® Sales for 2024 and Initiates Commercial Production at Novartis Facility

March 11, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Legend Biotech reported $334 million in CARVYKTI® sales, treating over 5,000 patients, and secured reimbursement in Spain.

Quiver AI Summary

Legend Biotech Corporation reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with CARVYKTI® generating approximately $334 million in sales for the fourth quarter and $963 million for the year, helping to treat over 5,000 patients with multiple myeloma. The company initiated commercial production of CARVYKTI® at a Novartis facility and gained approval for reimbursement from Spain's national health system for certain patients. With $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2024, Legend expects to sustain its operations through at least the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Despite a net loss of $177 million for the year, the company emphasized its ongoing commitment to improving patient access and enhancing its commercial and manufacturing capabilities. CEO Ying Huang expressed optimism about future milestones for CARVYKTI® and the company’s broader cell therapy initiatives.

Potential Positives

  • CARVYKTI® generated significant net trade sales of approximately $334 million for the fourth quarter and $963 million for the full year 2024, indicating strong market performance.
  • Spain's national health system approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI® in second-line plus settings for multiple myeloma patients, potentially enhancing patient access and adoption in that market.
  • Over 5,000 patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® to date, demonstrating its impact on patient care and acceptance in the medical community.
  • Legend Biotech reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, providing a solid financial runway into the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, suggesting stability for future operations and growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant increase in revenue, Legend Biotech reported a net loss of $177 million for 2024, which indicates ongoing financial challenges.
  • The company's expenses grew substantially, with research and development expenses reaching over $413 million, contributing to a high adjusted net loss, signaling potential inefficiencies in managing costs.
  • Cash and cash equivalents dropped significantly from approximately $1.3 billion to $287 million within one year, raising concerns about long-term liquidity and financial stability.

FAQ

What are the financial results for CARVYKTI® in Q4 2024?

CARVYKTI® reported net trade sales of approximately $334 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How many patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® so far?

Over 5,000 patients have been treated with CARVYKTI® to date.

What recent approvals has CARVYKTI® received?

Spain's national health system approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI® for multiple myeloma patients in second-line plus settings.

What is Legend Biotech's cash position as of December 31, 2024?

Legend Biotech had $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

What milestones are expected for CARVYKTI® moving forward?

The company aims to expand CARVYKTI® availability to more patients through ongoing commercial and clinical efforts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LEGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





  • CARVYKTI



    ®



    net trade sales of approximately $334 million and $963 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively




  • Over 5,000 patients treated to date




  • I


    nitiated


    commercial production of CARVYKTI



    ®



    at a Novartis production facility




  • Spain's national health system approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI



    ®



    in second-line plus settings for multiple myeloma patients




  • Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of


    $1.1 billion


    , as of


    December 31, 2024


    , which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into the second quarter of fiscal year 2026






SOMERSET, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and key corporate highlights.



“We are coming off a tremendously successful year. Our 2024 total revenue nearly achieved blockbuster status, and we are just now building out our many opportunities with CARVYKTI. There are more milestones ahead that will potentially make CARVYKTI available to even more patients,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “CARVYKTI has already helped thousands of multiple myeloma patients. Even though CARVYKTI is the market leader for CAR-T in multiple myeloma, we are still working relentlessly to elevate our commercial, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical efforts. While we are focused on executing with excellence for CARVYKTI this year, we continue to prioritize the right investments to enhance our opportunities as a stand-alone cell therapy company for the long term.”




Key Business Developments




  • Treated over 5,000 clinical and commercial patients to date.


  • Announced positive three-year follow-up data from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study showing that CARVYKTI

    ®

    increased the minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates when compared to the standard of care for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In the study, 89 percent of evaluable patients achieved MRD negativity at the 10

    -5

    threshold, with the majority of patients achieving MRD negativity in less than two months.


  • In the first quarter of 2025, initiated commercial production of CARVYKTI


    ®


    at a Novartis production facility pursuant to the master manufacturing and supply agreement among Legend, Janssen, and Novartis.


  • Spain's national health system, Sistema Nacional de Salud (“SNS”), approved reimbursement for CARVYKTI


    ®


    for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of treatment, including an immunomodulatory agent and a proteasome inhibitor, have demonstrated disease progression after the last treatment and are refractory to lenalidomide.


  • Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of $1.1 billion, as of December 31, 2024, which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, when Legend Biotech anticipates potentially achieving an operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses.






Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended


December 31, 2024





Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Time Deposits




As of December 31, 2024, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and time deposits.





Revenue






License Revenue




There was $18.3 million license revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and no license revenue for December 31, 2023. This increase of $18.3 million was primarily driven by the license revenue recognized in 2024 pursuant to Legend Biotech’s license agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of LB2102 and other potential CAR-T therapies selectively targeting DLL-3 (the “Novartis License Agreement”), and since the license agreement was effective as of December 28, 2023, no license revenue was recognized in 2023. License revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $138.4 million, compared to $35.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase of $103.2 million was primarily driven by the license revenue recognized in 2024 pursuant to the Novartis License Agreement, as well as the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel.





Collaboration Revenue




Collaboration revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $168.0 million and $482.6 million, respectively, compared to $79.4 million and $249.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $88.6 million and $232.8 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, was due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI

®

in connection with the Janssen Agreement.





Other Revenue




Other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $0.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively, compared to $0.0 million and $0.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Other revenue primarily includes payments made in connection with the supply of materials by us to Novartis under the terms of the Novartis License Agreement.





Operating Expenses






Cost of Collaboration Revenue




Cost of collaboration revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $69.4 million and $216.4 million, respectively, compared to $32.5 million and $144.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $36.9 million and $72.2 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were due to a combination of Legend Biotech’s share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI

®

sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity.




Cost of License and Other Revenue



Cost of license and other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.5 million and $18.2 million, respectively, and consisted of costs in connection with the Novartis License Agreement. The Company did not incur any costs of license and other revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.





Research and Development Expenses




Research and development expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $104.4 million and $413.5 million, respectively, compared to $105.7 million and $382.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $31.3 million for the year ended was primarily due to research and development activities in cilta-cel, including start-up costs for clinical production in Belgium, as well as continued investment in our solid tumor programs.





Administrative Expenses




Administrative expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $34.2 million and $136.8 million, respectively, compared to $28.7 million and $106.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $5.5 million and $30.0 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, was primarily due to the expansion of administrative functions and the additional headcount needed to provide administrative support as a result of the company's expanded infrastructure, driven by increased manufacturing capacity.





Selling and Distribution Expenses




Selling and distribution expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $48.9 million and $147.5 million, respectively, compared to $33.7 million and $94.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $15.2 million and $53.3 million for the three months and year ended, respectively was primarily driven by an increase in costs associated with commercial activities for cilta-cel, including the expansion of the sales force and second line indication launch.





Other Income and Gains




Other income and gains for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, were $125.1 million and $173.1 million, respectively, compared to $18.5 million and $58.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase of $106.6 million and $115.0 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized foreign exchange gains related to the changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro.





Other Expenses




For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, there were no expenses, compared to $38.4 million and $28.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease of $38.4 million and $28.5 million for the three months and year ended, respectively, were primarily due to unrealized foreign currency exchange loss related to the changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro.





Net income or loss for the Period




For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $26.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $144.8 million, or $0.40 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase of $171.1 million for the three months ended was primarily attributable to unrealized foreign currency exchange gains due to changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and Euro. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $177.0 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to a net loss of $518.3 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Adjusted Net Loss for the Period




Adjusted net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $59.1 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.16 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $88.5 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.24 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted net loss was $188.8 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.52 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss $335.7 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.95 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.




Webcast/Conference Call Details:



Legend Biotech will host its quarterlyearnings calland webcast today at 8:00am ET. To access the webcast, please visit this

weblink

.



A replay of the webcast will be available on Legend Biotech’s website at

https://investors.legendbiotech.com/events-and-presentations

.




About Legend Biotech



With over 2,500 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI

®

, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.



Learn more at

https://legendbiotech.com

and follow us on

X (formerly Twitter)

and

LinkedIn

.




CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS




Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech’s strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI



®



including Legend Biotech’s expectations for CARVYKTI



®



and its therapeutic potential; statements related to Legend Biotech manufacturing expectations for CARVYKTI



®



, statements related to Legend Biotech’s ability to fund its operations into 2026 and Legend Biotech’s anticipated achievement of operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses in 2026; statements related to Legend Biotech’s ability to achieve operating profit; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech’s product candidates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech’s expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech’s patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Legend Biotech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the y


ear ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2025 and Legend Biotech’s other filin


gs with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




INVESTOR CONTACT:



Jessie Yeung


Tel: (732) 956-8271



jessie.yeung@legendbiotech.com




PRESS CONTACT:



Mary Ann Ondish


Tel: (914) 552-4625



media@legendbiotech.com



LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS




(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


US$’000, except share and per share data







REVENUE







License revenue
18,281






138,404


35,160

Collaboration revenue
168,017


79,435


482,580


249,804

Other revenue
224


29


6,257


179

Total revenue
186,522


79,464


627,241


285,143

Cost of collaboration revenue
(69,399
)

(32,450
)

(216,365
)

(144,214
)

Cost of license and other revenue
(4,523
)





(18,216
)




Research and development expenses
(104,432
)

(105,683
)

(413,544
)

(382,218
)

Administrative expenses
(34,201
)

(28,707
)

(136,783
)

(106,769
)

Selling and distribution expenses
(48,925
)

(33,677
)

(147,481
)

(94,158
)

Other income and gains
125,056


18,450


173,093


58,126

Other expenses
(12
)

(38,389
)

(40
)

(28,484
)

Fair value loss of warrant liability












(85,750
)

Loss on Asset Impairment
(4,423
)





(4,423
)




Finance costs
(5,152
)

(5,820
)

(21,615
)

(21,794
)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
40,511


(146,812
)

(158,133
)

(520,118
)

Income tax (expense)/benefit
(14,227
)

1,994


(18,893
)

1,864

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
26,284


(144,818
)

(177,026
)

(518,254
)

Attributable to:







Ordinary equity holders of the parent
26,284


(144,818
)

(177,026
)

(518,254
)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT







Basic
0.07


(0.40
)

(0.48
)

(1.47
)

Diluted
0.07


(0.40
)

(0.48
)

(1.47
)

ORDINARY SHARES USED IN NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE COMPUTATION







Basic
366,648,551


363,655,317


365,702,143


352,165,418

Diluted
402,806,991


363,655,317


365,702,143


352,165,418



























































































































































































































































































































































































LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION




(UNAUDITED)









December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023



US$’000


US$’000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment
99,288


108,725

Advance payments for property, plant and equipment
374


451

Right-of-use assets
101,932


80,502

Time deposits
4,362


4,362

Intangible assets
2,160


4,061

Collaboration prepaid leases
172,064


151,216

Other non-current assets
6,056


1,493

Total non-current assets
386,236


350,810

CURRENT ASSETS





Collaboration inventories, net
23,903


19,433

Trade receivables
6,287


100,041

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
130,975


69,251

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss




663

Pledged deposits
70


357

Time deposits
835,934


30,341

Cash and cash equivalents
286,749


1,277,713

Total current assets
1,283,918


1,497,799

Total assets
1,670,154


1,848,609

CURRENT LIABILITIES





Trade payables
38,594


30,655

Other payables and accruals
166,180


122,307

Government grants
532


68

Lease liabilities
4,794


3,175

Tax payable
20,671


7,203

Contract liabilities
46,874


53,010

Total current liabilities
277,645


216,418

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding
301,196


281,328

Lease liabilities long term
44,613


44,169

Government grants
6,154


7,305

Contract liabilities




47,962

Other non-current liabilities




56

Total non-current liabilities
351,963


380,820

Total liabilities
629,608


597,238

EQUITY





Share capital
37


36

Reserves
1,040,509


1,251,335

Total ordinary shareholders’ equity
1,040,546


1,251,371

Total equity
1,040,546


1,251,371

Total liabilities and equity
1,670,154


1,848,609





















































































































































































































































































LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW




(UNAUDITED)















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


US$’000

2024


2023


2024


2023













INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAX
40,511


(146,812
)

(158,133
)

(520,118
)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(82,078
)

(95,645
)

(144,033
)

(393,276
)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(87,842
)

407,509


(850,544
)

92,786

CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(333
)

925


5,698


791,490

NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(170,253
)

312,789


(988,879
)

491,000

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
(2,275
)

1,454


(2,085
)

682

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
459,277


963,470


1,277,713


786,031









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
286,749


1,277,713


286,749


1,277,713

ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







Cash and bank balances
1,127,115


1,312,773


1,127,115


1,312,773

Less: Pledged deposits
70


357


70


357

Time deposits
840,296


34,703


840,296


34,703

Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position
286,749


1,277,713


286,749


1,277,713

Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows
286,749


1,277,713


286,749


1,277,713















RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS MEASURES



We use Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share (which we sometimes refer to as “ANI per Share”) as performance metrics. Adjusted Net Loss and ANI per Share are not defined under IFRS, are not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of Adjusted Net Loss has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. For example:




  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.






  • Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) which was primarily resulted from changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EURO.




  • Adjusted Net Loss does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs.






  • In addition, Adjusted Net Loss excludes such as share based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.





Also, our definition of Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.



However, we believe that providing information concerning Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We use Adjusted Net Loss as a performance metric that guides management in its operation of and planning for the future of the business. We believe that Adjusted Net Loss provides a useful measure of our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss adjusted for (1) non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment loss and fair value loss of warrant liability and (2) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to intercompany loan balances and cash deposit balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.



Adjusted Net Loss per Share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Loss by the weighted average shares outstanding.




LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS




(UNAUDITED)








Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,


US$’000


2024


2023


2024


2023










Net Income (Loss)

26,284


(144,818
)

(177,026
)

(518,254
)

Depreciation and amortization

6,796


5,351


23,359


20,451

Share based compensation

13,388


12,589


68,941


47,680

Impairment loss

4,423






4,423





Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss (included in Other Expenses, other income and gains)

(109,975
)

38,332


(108,509
)

28,645

Fair value loss of warrant liability













85,750

Adjusted net loss

(59,084
)

(88,546
)

(188,812
)

(335,728
)











ANI per share:








ANI per share - basic

(0.16
)

(0.24
)

(0.52
)

(0.95
)

ANI per share - diluted

(0.15
)

(0.24
)

(0.52
)

(0.95
)














This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.