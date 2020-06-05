Legend Biotech, a clinical stage CAR-T immuno-oncology biotech being spun out of GenScript, raised $424 million by offering 18.4 million ADSs at $23, above the range of $18 to $20. Legend Biotech plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LEGN. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Legend Biotech prices IPO above the range at $23 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



