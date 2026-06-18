BioTech
LEGN

Legend Biotech Prices $226 Million Public Offering; Stock Down

June 18, 2026 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has priced an underwritten public offering of 7.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $29.35 per ADS, raising approximately $226 million in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and expenses. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the company.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.155 million ADSs at the offering price, excluding fees and commissions. All ADSs in the offering are being sold by Legend Biotech.

The company said the offering is expected to close on June 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the transaction.

Legend Biotech is conducting the offering under an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A final prospectus supplement will be filed and made available on the SEC's website once issued.

LEGN has traded between $16.24 and $45.30 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $33.52, up 0.42%. During overnight trading session, the stock is at $31.70, down 5.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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