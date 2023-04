(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN) shares are adding more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reportedly placed private placement for the sale of 7.65 million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $26.12 per Ordinary share.

Currently, shares are at $60.07, up 14.99 percent from the previous close of $52.24 on a volume of 4,611,937.

