Legend Biotech Faces Financial Restructuring Amid Voting Changes

October 22, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has released an update.

Legend Biotech is undergoing a significant financial restructuring as Genscript Biotech has decided to deconsolidate the company’s financial statements. This move follows Genscript’s loss of control over voting power at Legend Biotech’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. Investors in the biotech sector may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s financial reporting and market perception.

