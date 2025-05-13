LEGEND BIOTECH Earnings Results: $LEGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEGEND BIOTECH ($LEGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $195,050,000, missing estimates of $197,066,274 by $-2,016,274.

LEGEND BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of LEGEND BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEGEND BIOTECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Johnson Rice issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/30/2024

