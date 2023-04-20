Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (LEGN) Soars 19.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR LEGN shares rallied 19.6% in the last trading session to close at $62.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The share price rose after an abstract from a late-stage study was leaked online which showed that one infusion of multiple myeloma drug Carvykti cut the risk of death or tumor progression by 74% compared to the current standard of care in patients who had tried one to three lines of therapy. Carvykti is a CAR T-cell therapy which has been developed by the company in collaboration with J&J.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -187.5%. Revenues are expected to be $36.43 million, down 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LEGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET, finished the last trading session 2.5% higher at $6.13. ACET has returned -9% over the past month.

Adicet Bio, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.4% over the past month to -$0.74. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -840%. Adicet Bio, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

