Legend Biotech Corporation Q4 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) announced Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$144.818 million, or -$0.40 per share. This compares with -$135.876 million, or -$0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 187.6% to $79.464 million from $27.633 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$144.818 Mln. vs. -$135.876 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.40 vs. -$0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $79.464 Mln vs. $27.633 Mln last year.

