Markets
LEGN

Legend Biotech Corporation Q2 Loss Climbs

August 11, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$125.380 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$125.380 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$18.196 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.7% to $255.058 million from $186.523 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$125.380 Mln. vs. -$18.196 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $255.058 Mln vs. $186.523 Mln last year.

Excluding items, income was $10.091 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $2.057 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.