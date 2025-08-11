Legend Biotech Corporation Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$125.380 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$125.380 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$18.196 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.7% to $255.058 million from $186.523 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$125.380 Mln. vs. -$18.196 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $255.058 Mln vs. $186.523 Mln last year.

Excluding items, income was $10.091 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $2.057 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period last year.

