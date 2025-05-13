Legend Biotech Corporation Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) released Loss for its first quarter of -$100.92 million

The company's earnings came in at -$100.92 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$59.79 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Legend Biotech Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$27.00 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 107.5% to $195.05 million from $93.99 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

