Legend Biotech Corporation Q1 Loss Climbs

May 18, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$112.101 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$32.289 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $36.336 million from $50.040 million last year.

Legend Biotech Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$112.101 Mln. vs. -$32.289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.34 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $36.336 Mln vs. $50.040 Mln last year.

