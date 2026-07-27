BioTech
BMY

Legend Biotech Appoints Bash As Interim CEO Following Ying Huang's Departure; Stock Down

July 27, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday that its Board of Directors had appointed Alan Bash as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after Ying Huang stepped down from the role on July 24, 2026.

Huang joined Legend Biotech in July 2019 and served as the Chief Financial Officer before being promoted to CEO. He has more than nine years of research and development experience at major pharmaceutical companies and 12 years of experience as a biotechnology analysts on Wall Street. The company said Huang will remain on as an advisor through August to support the leadership transition to Alan Bash.

Bash currently serves as President of the CARVYKTI Business Unit. Previously, he was CEO of two oncology-focused biotech companies -ZielBio and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc (CMPI). Prior to that, he spent 23 years at Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), holding leadership roles across major therapeutic areas, including oncology, where he supported the U.S. launch of Opdivo and the expansion of Yervoy and Erbitux. Bash also contributed to the commercialization of several blockbuster products, including Abilify with Otsuka and Eliquis with Pfizer Inc., (PFE).

The company stated that the Board had initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent successor.

LEGN closed Friday's trade at $22.22, down 5.57%. In the pre-market LEGN is trading down 6.72% at $20.73.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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