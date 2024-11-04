News & Insights

Legend Biotech appoints Alan Bash as president of Carvykti

November 04, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Legend Biotech (LEGN) announced the appointment of Alan Bash as the Company’s President of CARVYKTI. In this newly created role, Mr. Bash will be responsible for managing the continued growth of CARVYKTI, overseeing Legend Biotech’s commercial, technical operations, and quality functions of the franchise. Bash served as CEO for two oncology-focused biotech companies, most recently at ZielBio, and before that, as President and CEO at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

