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Legence Prices Upsized Secondary Offering Of 13.39 Mln Shares At $54 Each

April 08, 2026 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legence Corp. (LGN), an engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services company, on Tuesday announced the pricing of an upsized secondary underwritten public offering of 13,386,185 shares of Class A stock priced at $54 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 9.

The shares are being sold by stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (BX).

The selling stockholders have granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,927 shares on the same terms.

Legence is not offering any shares in the transaction and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

On Tuesday, Legence closed trading 0.20%, 0.11 cents lesser at $54.98 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight hours, the stock traded 3.98% higher at $57.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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