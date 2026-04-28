Legence (LGN) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 70.62

The average one-year price target for Legence (NasdaqGS:LGN) has been revised to $70.62 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of $63.23 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $103.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.27% from the latest reported closing price of $81.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legence. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 68.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGN is 0.30%, an increase of 45.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.20% to 71,755K shares. The put/call ratio of LGN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 25,822K shares representing 38.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,023K shares , representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGN by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,401K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGN by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,016K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGN by 81.55% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,613K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Munro Partners holds 1,397K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 94.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGN by 2,546.08% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.