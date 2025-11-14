Legence Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Legence Corp. (LGN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$0.576 million. This compares with -$1.083 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $708 million from $560.804 million last year.

Legence Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in line with Street view. For the final quarter, the company expects revenue of $600 million to $630 million.

On average, 10 analysts polled forecast the company to report revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

For the final quarter, Legence anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $65 million.

For the full year, the company projects revenue of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion, above analysts’ forecast of $2.35 billion.

For the full year, Legence anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $295 million to $315 million.

