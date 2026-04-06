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Legence Announces Secondary Offering Of 11 Mln Class A Shares By Blackstone Affiliates

April 06, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Legence Corp. (LGN) said selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (BX) intend to offer and sell 11 million shares of its Class A common stock in a secondary underwritten public offering.

The selling stockholders are expected to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million shares.

The company said it is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

The offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6 and has not yet become effective.

In the pre-market trading, Legence is currently trading 3.65% lesser at $56.54 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Blackstone is 0.21% higher at $113.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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