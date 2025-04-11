LegalZoom.com Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for LegalZoom.com, revealing an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.62% from the previous average price target of $8.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LegalZoom.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mario Lu |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $9.00|$8.00 | |Ella Smith |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $11.00|$9.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Underweight | $8.00|$7.00 | |Ella Smith |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $9.00|$8.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LegalZoom.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of LegalZoom.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LegalZoom.com Better

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Financial Milestones: LegalZoom.com's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, LegalZoom.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

