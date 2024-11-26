LegalZoom.com Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LegalZoom.com and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.75, the current average has increased by 4.77%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of LegalZoom.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.00 Mario Lu Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $8.00 $8.00 Ella Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to LegalZoom.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LegalZoom.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

LegalZoom.com: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LegalZoom.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, LegalZoom.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

