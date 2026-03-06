Is LegalZoom.com Stock a Buy or Sell After Its Chief Legal Officer Dumped Over 23,000 Shares?

Key Points

Nicole Miller sold 23,325 shares for a total value of ~$155,000 on Feb. 26, 2026, at around $6.63 per share.

This transaction represented 2.79% of M.s Miller's direct holdings; post-sale, direct ownership stands at 813,033 shares valued at ~$5.70 million.

The disposition was entirely from direct ownership, with no indirect entities or derivative securities involved.

The sale aligns with Ms. Miller's historical cadence, with trade size and frequency reflecting reduced available share capacity over the past year.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ), a leader in online legal solutions for small businesses, reported a sale by its Chief Legal Officer Nicole Miller amid a year of share price declines as indicated in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,325 Transaction value $154,644.75 Post-transaction shares (direct) 813,033 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.70 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($6.63); post-transaction value based on Feb. 26, 2026 market close ($6.63).

Key questions

How does the transaction compare to Ms. Miller's historical trading pattern?

This sale of 23,325 shares closely matches Ms. Miller's median sell-only trade size of 23,506 shares over the past three transactions since November 2024.

What is the impact on Ms. Miller's ownership position?

The transaction reduced Ms. Miller's direct holdings by 2.79%, leaving her with 813,033 shares, or approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares as of the latest data.

Were any indirect or derivative holdings affected?

No indirect entities or derivative securities were involved; all shares sold and remaining are directly held common stock.

How does the sale relate to LegalZoom.com's recent share price performance?

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at around $6.63 per share at the market open on Feb. 26, 2026, with a one-year total return of (30.15%) as of that date, indicating the sale followed a period of share price decline.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $756.04 million Net income (TTM) $15.43 million Employees 964 1-year price change (30.15%)

* 1-year price change calculated as of Feb. 26, 2026.

Company snapshot

LegalZoom.com offers an online platform for legal and compliance solutions, including business formations, estate planning documents, intellectual property protection, tax preparation, and bookkeeping services.

It generates revenue primarily through digital service subscriptions, transaction fees, and value-added legal and tax support for small businesses and individuals.

The company targets small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking accessible, technology-enabled legal and compliance solutions.

LegalZoom.com operates at scale in the specialty business services segment, leveraging technology to deliver legal and compliance solutions nationwide. The company’s strategy centers on simplifying complex legal processes for small businesses and consumers through a user-friendly digital platform.

LegalZoom.com's competitive edge lies in its broad service offering and ability to connect customers with both automated tools and professional expertise.

What this transaction means for investors

The Feb. 26 sale of 23,506 shares by LegalZoom’s Chief Legal Officer Nicole Miller is not a cause for concern. The transaction was part of her Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She adopted the plan in November of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, Ms. Miller retained over 800,000 shares after the transaction, indicating she is not in a rush to dispose of her holdings.

Ms. Miller’s planned sale came at a bad time. LegalZoom shares hit a 52-week low of $6.14 on Feb. 24, just days before her transaction.

LegalZoom stock fell due to Wall Street’s fears that artificial intelligence will replace the need for the company’s services. But it’s unlikely businesses are going to drop LegalZoom in favor of unproven AI tech, especially for critical legal needs.

Moreover, LegalZoom is doing well. Its 2025 full-year sales totaled $756 million. This represents 11% year-over-year growth.

In addition, its full-year subscription sales of $492.5 million was a 13% increase over 2024. Subscription income is important because this is recurring revenue that LegalZoom can reliably count on.

With LegalZoom’s business showing healthy growth, Wall Street’s AI reaction appears overblown, making now a good opportunity to buy LegalZoom stock, but not the time to sell for shareholders.

Should you buy stock in LegalZoom.com right now?

Before you buy stock in LegalZoom.com, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LegalZoom.com wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in LegalZoom.com. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

