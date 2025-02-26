LegalZoom.com Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ), on Wednesday, reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.85 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $7.38 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $32.6 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $21.1 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $161.7 million, up from $158.7 million last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $175 million to $179 million and adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 5% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 23%.

