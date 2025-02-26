News & Insights

Markets
LZ

LegalZoom.com Q4 Profit Rises

February 26, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ), on Wednesday, reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.85 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $7.38 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $32.6 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $21.1 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $161.7 million, up from $158.7 million last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $175 million to $179 million and adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenue growth of approximately 5% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.