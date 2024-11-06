LegalZoom.com Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) reported that its net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $11.05 million or $0.06 per share up from $7.53 million or $0.04 per share in the prior year.

LZ closed Wednesday's regular trading at $8.15 up $0.59 or 7.80%. In the after- hours trading the stock further gained $0.50 or 6.13%.

Non GAAP net income per share for the quarter was $0.17 compared to $0.12 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was $168.6 million for the quarter, up 1% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, LegalZoom currently expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $40 million to $44 million and revenue of $158 million to $162 million. Analysts project fourth-quarter revenue of $161.47 million.

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, LegalZoom currently expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $144 million to $148 million and revenue of $678 million to $682 million. Analysts project annual revenue of $680.49 million.

