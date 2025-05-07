LegalZoom.com, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.13 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $4.74 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.82 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $183.1 million from $174.2 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

