LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.50 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $11.05 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.99 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $190.15 million from $168.59 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.50 Mln. vs. $11.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $190.15 Mln vs. $168.59 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $182 - $186 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $748 - $752 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.