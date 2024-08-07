LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.8 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $177.362 million from $168.854 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.3 Mln. vs. $1.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $177.362 Mln vs. $168.854 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $165-$169 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $675-$685 Mln

