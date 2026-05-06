LegalZoom.com, Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.10 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $5.12 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LegalZoom.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.07 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $206.78 million from $183.11 million last year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.10 Mln. vs. $5.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $206.78 Mln vs. $183.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 203 M To $ 207 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 810 M To $ 830 M

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