LEGALZOOM.COM Earnings Results: $LZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEGALZOOM.COM ($LZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $183,110,000, beating estimates of $182,367,340 by $742,660.
LEGALZOOM.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of LEGALZOOM.COM stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,574,700 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,335,997
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,272,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,555,761
- TABOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,117,716 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,623,534
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 877,125 shares (+297.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,587,208
- ARARAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 682,678 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,126,911
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 601,967 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,520,772
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 587,330 shares (+345.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,410,848
LEGALZOOM.COM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
LEGALZOOM.COM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 04/16/2025
- Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 02/27/2025
