LEGALZOOM.COM Earnings Results: $LZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEGALZOOM.COM ($LZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.13 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $183,110,000, beating estimates of $182,367,340 by $742,660.

LEGALZOOM.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of LEGALZOOM.COM stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEGALZOOM.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

LEGALZOOM.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 02/27/2025

