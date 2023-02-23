Markets
LZ

LegalZoom.com Q4 Profit Beats Street View

February 23, 2023 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.74 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $20.8 million or $0.11 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.10 per share, up from $0.02 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $146.6 million from $142.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $145.84 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $153 million to $157 million for the first quarter and revenues of $620 million to $640 million for the full year 2023. Analysts currently expect revenues of $155.49 million and $646.53 million for the first quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.