LegalZoom.com (LZ) Price Target Increased by 29.42% to 15.75

The average one-year price target for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) has been revised to 15.75 / share. This is an increase of 29.42% from the prior estimate of 12.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.49% from the latest reported closing price of 11.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in LegalZoom.com. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 18.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZ is 0.82%, a decrease of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 136,939K shares. The put/call ratio of LZ is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Francisco Partners Management holds 28,626K shares representing 14.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 14,302K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gpi Capital holds 9,542K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KPCB DGF Associates holds 5,311K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,311K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 3,796K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares, representing a decrease of 67.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZ by 28.18% over the last quarter.

LegalZoom.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.